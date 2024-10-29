Dark Sky Films has acquired all North American rights to the psychological horror Lilly Lives Alone from Yellow Veil Pictures, which will represent international sales at next week’s AFM in Las Vegas.

The feature directorial debut from Martin Melnick stars Shannon Beeby as Lilly, a traumatised woman who was the prime suspect in her young daughter’s death and has become a recluse who sinks into a world of drugs, alcohol and meaningless hook-ups.

Ten years after the death, Lilly is trapped in hallucinations when she meets Jed as the ghosts of her past strengthen their grip, leading to unspeakable horrors. The cast includes Jeffrey Combs and Ryan Jonze.

Greg Newman, Dark Sky’s executive vice president, brokered the deal with Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms and Joe Yanick of Yellow Veil Pictures.

Newman said, “Martin Melnick has crafted an unsettling and thought-provoking film that aligns perfectly with Dark Sky’s commitment to showcasing innovative and boundary-pushing films.”

Melnick added, “I made Lilly Lives Alone as an exploration of isolation and grief, how these aspects of our inner lives are often more haunting than anything else on screen. I’m a huge fan of Dark Sky Films, whose work is constantly challenging the expectations of genre.”

Dark Sky films include Ti West’s The House Of The Devil and The Innkeepers, as well as Jim Mickle’s Stake Land, and most recently 1BR, Coming Home In The Dark and Broadcast Signal Intrusion.

Yellow Veil’s sales credits includes Tilman Singer’s debut feature Luz, The Adams Family’s Hellbender, George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park and Philip Gelatt & Morgan Galen King’s The Spine Of Night.