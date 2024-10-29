Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoë Kravitz, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough and Channing Tatum will join Cate Blanchett for David and Nathan Zellner’s alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, set to start shooting in spring 2025.

The sibling director duo’s follow-up to Sasquatch Sunset follows a group of alien invaders sent to conquer Earth.

Mk2 Films is handling international sales and CAA Media Finance represents North American rights.

Blanchett will play the indomitable leader of the crew disguised in human form as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang who are ruthless in their mission until they succumb to the most toxic and contagious human condition of all, namely emotions.

“These stellar new recruits are a powerhouse of comedic talent, adding even more excitement to this eagerly awaited film. This cast, just like the story and its filmmakers, is out of this world,” said Fionnuala Jamison, mk2 Films’ managing director.

The Zellner brothers are producing for ZBi with Blanchett and Coco Francini for Dirty Films, Gina Gammell for Felix Culpa, Ryan Zacarias for Fat City, Mary Aloe for Aloe Entertainment and Andrea Bucko for Sugar Rush Pictures.

Alpha Gang is presented by Rabbits Black whose executive producers are Sean Krajewski, Ronnie Exley, Lawrence Minicone and Jeremy Ross, along with Tyler Peters and Sophie Curtis of Electric Void, and Tom Ogden, in association with Aloe’s partners at Partners in Kind, Gillian Hormel and Shelly Tygielski.

The film reteams the directors with Keough, who started opposite Jesse Eisenberg in Sasquatch Sunset, a dialogue-free absurdist comedy about a family of Bigfoot-style creatures that premiered at this year’s Sundance film Festival before being released in the US in April via Bleecker Street and in June in the UK by Icon Film Distribution.

That film’s cinematographer Mike Gioulakis has also signed on to lens Alpha Gang.