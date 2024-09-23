Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all US rights from SBS International to David Cronenberg’s Cannes world premiere and recent TIFF gala screening The Shrouds starring Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger and Guy Pearce.

The film will receive its US premiere in the Main Slate at New York Film Festival next month and stars Cassel as Karsh a businessman and grieving widower who invents a controversial technology that enables the living to monitor their deceased loved ones in their shrouds.

After multiple graves, including that of Karsh’s wife, are desecrated, the businessman sets out to track down the perpetrators.

Sideshow and Janus Films plan a spring 2025 theatrical release and hailed the film as “Cronenberg at his wittiest, most personal and romantic”.

Saïd Ben Saïd, Martin Katz and Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent produced The Shrouds with the participation of Telefilm Canada, Eurimages, Ontario Creates in association with Sphere Films, Crave & CBC Films with the support of Canal +, OCS & the Centre National du Cinema et de L’image Animée.

At New York Film Festival, Sideshow will present five films including Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Jia Zhangke’s Caught By The Tides, Leos Carax’s It’s Not Me and Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia.