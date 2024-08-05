Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (August 2-4) Total gross to date Week 1. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) £8m £33.4m 2 2. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) £2.6m £30.8m 4 3. Twisters (Warner Bros) £1.2m £10.2m 3 4. Inside Out 2 (Disney) £939,000 £52.2m 8 5. Longlegs (Black Bear) £570,000 £6.8m 4

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.28

Deadpool & Wolverine posted a strong £8m second weekend at the UK-Ireland box office, falling 37% and reaching £33.4m after just 11 days in cinemas.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 3rd-biggest release of 2024 already, behind just Inside Out 2 (£52.2m) and Dune: Part Two (£39.6m).

Universal’s Despicable Me 4 is fourth on the 2024 list and added £2.6m on its fourth weekend in cinemas. That 18% drop was enough to take it to £30.8m.

On its third weekend in cinemas, Twisters fell just 20.8% with £1.2m bringing it to £10.2m for Warner Bros.

Disney’s Inside Out 2 held fourth spot on its eighth weekend, dropping just 17% in adding £939,000 to hit £52.2m.

Black Bear horror Longlegs stayed in the top five for a fourth successive weekend, dropping just 21% with £570,000 taking it to £6.8m.

The top five remained identical to last weekend; while takings dropped 30.5% from last weekend, down to £13.3m. Top five takings are down 33.4% on the equivalent weekend from last year – the third session of the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

This matches a difficult trend for UK-Ireland cinemas: while the £103.3m July box office was the biggest single month since December, it was down significantly on the £160m of July 2023. Takings for the year are down 14% on last year, with few releases to improve the picture in August; cinemas may have to hold on until Joker: Folie A Deux, Paddington In Peru and Gladiator II in the final quarter of the year to see improvement.

Harold draws sixth

Harold And The Purple Crayon, the widest new release of the weekend, opened with £438,558 from 595 sites at a low £737 location average for Sony. Having begun previews in the middle of last week, the film has £641,549 in total.

Sony played Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man to a £253,261 weekend, in addition to the £29m taken by the film on its original run 22 years ago. This is a promising start for the studio, with weekly releases of the subsequent Spider-Man films across the next few months.

A Quiet Place: Day One leads Paramount’s slate, adding £101,000 on its seventh session – a 39.9% drop. It has £9.7m in total, behind the £11.8m of A Quiet Place Part II and £12.2m of A Quiet Place.

Blackpink World Tour, the concert film for the Korean girl group, took £93,500 at the weekend for Trafalgar Releasing. Having had its event cinema release on Wednesday, July 31, it has a decent £181,096 total.

In a weekend full of re-issues, My Neighbour Totoro brought in £70,005 for Elysian Film Distribution, at a £493 screen average.

After a strong opening session, Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw The TV Glow added £34,722 on its second session – a 41.3% drop. It has a respectable £149,253 total to date.

Fly Me To The Moon added £28,542 on its fourth weekend – a fall of 31.1% - and has £1.7m in total for Sony. Its stablemate Bad Boys: Ride Or Die added £27,921 on its ninth weekend and has crossed the £12m mark – the second-highest-grossing Bad Boys film behind 2020’s Bad Boys For Life (£16.2m).

Moviegoers Entertainment’s Indian romantic comedy Bad Newz added £23,501 on its third weekend in cinemas, to hit a decent £365,544.

UK animation Kensuke’s Kingdom opened to £22,817 from 165 sites at a £138 average for Modern Films, and has £37,686 including previews.

Its screenings included an event at Picturehouse Central as part of its Green Screen strand for environmentally-focused films. Picturehouse has placed QR codes in all 25 of its cinemas through which customers can make financial donations and access resources and information in an effort to combat climate change, in partnership with climate change action platform Ecologi.

Thelma added £20,785 on its third weekend for Universal – a 23% drop that brought it to £222,444 total.

Warner Bros re-released The Neverending Story to £20,667, 40 years after the film took £2.1m on its original run.

Indian crime drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha opened to £20,526 through Bakrania Media, at a £277 average.

Animation-live action hybrid IF added £15,000 on its 12th weekend in cinemas, and has £12.4m for Paramount.

Sundance 2024 title Didi opened to £11,829 for Universal, from 20 Picturehouse cinemas at a £591 average. Including previews and Sundance London screenings, the film has £19,403.

Bakrania Media’s Indian thriller Ulajh opened to £11,653 at a £613 average.



Curzon’s re-release of Bela Tarr’s Werckmeister Harmonies started with £6,528 and has £7,719 including previews.

Sam Quah’s Chinese crime drama A Place Called Silence recorded a £2,520 total opening through Trinity/CineAsia.