Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (July 26-28) Total gross to date Week 1. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) £12.6m £17.3m 1 2. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) £3.1m £25.3m 3 3. Twisters (Warner Bros) £1.5m £7.9m 2 4. Inside Out 2 (Disney) £1.1m £50.1m 7 5. Longlegs (Black Bear) £723,000 £5.7m 3

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.28

Deadpool & Wolverine roared into life at the UK-Ireland box office with a £12.6m opening – the biggest of the year, and biggest for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title for over two years.

Playing in over 700 cinemas, the film took a location average around £18,000 for Disney, with final figures still to come. Deadpool & Wolverine has £17.3m in total having opened on Thursday, July 25.

It tops the £11.3m start of Inside Out 2 from last month, and £9.3m of Dune: Part Two from March. It is also the biggest opening for an MCU film since the £14.9m of Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness in May 2022, topping the £12.4m of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and £9.1m of Thor: Love And Thunder.

The Doctor Strange title took £42m by the end of its run; Disney will hope to push Deadpool & Wolverine past £40m, which would be a record for a Deadpool title.

Its opening is ahead of the £10m of 2016’s Deadpool and the £7.7m of 2018’s Deadpool 2.

It knocked Universal’s Despicable Me 4 off top spot on its third weekend. The animated franchise title added £3.1m – a 37% drop that brought it to £25.3m total. That is slightly behind the £25.6m of 2017’s Despicable Me 3 at the same stage; that film went on to be the highest-grossing title of the franchise with £47.9m, boding well for similar figures on number 4.

Amid strong competition and sunny weather, Twisters added £1.5m on its second weekend for Warner Bros. The 52.3% drop took it to £7.9m total, and it should pass the £10m mark within the next fortnight.

Inside Out 2 posted a decent hold on its seventh weekend, dropping just 28%. Its £1.1m weekend took it beyond the £50m mark to £50.1m, now the 49th -highest-grossing film of all time in the territory. It is currently the highest-grossing 2024 release, well ahead of the £39.6m of Dune: Part Two.

Black Bear’s Longlegs added £723,000 on its third weekend, a 45% drop. It has a strong £5.7m to date.

Takings for the top five were up 68% from last weekend, in a positive sign for cinemas after a tough Q2. However, figures were still down 23.7% on the equivalent weekend from last year, the second weekend of the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

TV glows brightly

A Quiet Place: Day One leads Paramount’s slate, adding £168,000 on its sixth weekend. It has £9.5m in total, and will likely end slightly short of the £11.8m of A Quiet Place Part II and £12.2m of A Quiet Place.

Indian romantic comedy Bad Newz added £59,607 on its second weekend – a drop of 64% that brought it to £307,838 in total for Moviegoers Entertainment.

Jane Schoenbrun’s Sundance 2024 thriller I Saw The TV Glow was a strong performer on its opening weekend for Park Circus. The film took £59,149 from just 45 sites at a £1,314 location average.

IF added £40,000 on its 11th weekend in cinemas for Paramount, and has a decent £12.3m in total.

Thelma dropped 61% on its second weekend for Universal, with £25,574 taking it to a low £171,839.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness added £17,719 on its fifth weekend for Disney, and has £1.1m in total – down on the £7.6m of the director’s previous title Poor Things from earlier this year.

About Dry Grasses started with £17,411 for Picturehouse Entertainment, from 38 sites at an average of £458. Including previews it has £26,379.

National Theatre Live’s Present Laughter starring Andrew Scott added £15,153 on its second weekend in cinemas, and has £768,110 in total.

After six weekends in cinemas Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders has £3.8m, having added £14,594 in its latest session for Universal.

Ti West’s MaXXXine is nearing the end of its run for Universal. It added £11,475 on its fourth session to hit £974,096 – more than double the £477,076 of 2023’s Pearl and ahead of the £641,792 of 2022’s X.

Levan Akin’s Crossing put on a further £10,823 for Mubi and has £88,705 from two sessions – more than three times more than the £24,891 of the director’s 2020 title And Then We Danced, although that film was released just as the pandemic hit.

Altitude music documentary blur: To The End added £5,064 on its second session, and has £252,247 across its lifetime, predominantly from its event release the previous weekend.

The Chariots Of Fire re-release took £3,017 from 11 sites for Park Circus.

Tatiana Huezo’s The Echo opened to £993 from seven screens for New wave, and has £1,156 including previews.

Paramount’s Forrest Gump re-release is up to £53,000 from two weekends.