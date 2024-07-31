Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has soared past the half-billon dollar mark at the global box office after seven days and stood at $545.8m through the end of Tuesday.

The tentpole added $49.6m overall, including $25.3m in North America for a $261.1m running total. The single-day haul registered the highest ever gross by an R-rated film on a Tuesday, the third highest Tuesday of all time in July excluding opening days, and the 13th biggest Tuesday for any time of year.

International markets produced $24.3m resulting in a $284.7m running total that should see the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman buddy movie cross $300m on Wednesday.

China is the lead market on $30.5m, followed by the UK on $27.7m, Mexico on $23.4m, and Australia on $15.2m.

Deadpool & Wolverine stands at $11.8m in Brazil, $11.4m in each of India, Germany and France, and $9.4m in South Korea.