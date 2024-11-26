Denmark is launching a tax incentive to attract international film and TV productions to shoot in the country that will kick off in 2026.

Denmark will allocate $17.5m (€17m) annually to the rebate scheme.

Although details of the programme have yet to be confirmed, the amount is likely twice that allocated to international productions by Sweden.

In a statement, minister of culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt said Denmark “has a huge strategic interest in paving the way for strong film and TV productions.

“I think it’s crazy that a series like Miss Smilla’s Feeling For Snow, which takes place in Greenland and Denmark, has been filmed in Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland, all of which have production rebates.

“It’s a waste of jobs, Danish storytelling tradition and exposure of our fantastic kingdom,” he added.

Highlighting this gap in production is Netflix, whose upcoming two-year Nordic slate consists of 16 productions in Sweden, six in Norway, and only three in Denmark.

This story originally appeared on Screen’s sister site KFTV