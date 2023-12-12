Dennis Ruh, the director of the European Film Market (EFM), will leave after the 2024 edition following a decision by incoming festival director Tricia Tuttle not to renew his contract, according to Ruh.

“The designated director of the Berlinale has decided to appoint a new head of the European Film Market for the 2025 edition and to let my contract as EFM Director expire in March 2024,” said Ruh in a statement. ”This news was brought to me via official channels. There was no conversation with the new Berlinale director. Therefore, the EFM in February 2024 will be the last under my leadership.

”I look back on three editions in which we created important momentum for the international film and distribution industry, initially even in the newly developed virtual format. With the EFM 2023, we delivered a brilliant return to the physical format, breaking all previous participation and exhibition records. We also managed to make the market profitable again for the festival. Despite the pandemic and political conditions, and along with the implementation in a challenging bureaucratic organizational structure, I consider the past three years a great success.

”And the signs for the 2024 edition are promising. Our exhibition spaces are sold out, and registration numbers already exceed those of the previous year.

“We have utilized the past years to address strategic processes and projects for the future-proofing and further development of the European Film Market and to prepare for their implementation. I wish the new director and my successor luck and skill in dealing with this complex task and improving the organizational and structural conditions to fully unfold the EFM’s potential in the future.

The development and execution of a major event like the European Film Market are only possible with a strong team, to whom I extend my sincere gratitude. I consider myself very fortunate to work with such dedicated and empathetic people. The collaboration and solidarity within the EFM team are particularly enriching, and I look ahead with confidence to the joint implementation of the upcoming edition. Additionally, I thank Mariette and Carlo, as well as my Berlinale colleagues, for their consistently trusting and constructive collaboration. I look forward to jointly hosting the EFM 2024.”

Tuttle was unveiled as the new head of the Berlinale today.