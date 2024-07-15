|Rank
|Film (distributor)
|Three-day gross (July 12-14)
|Total gross to date
|Week
|1.
|Despicable Me 4 (Universal)
|£8.9m
|£8.9m
|1
|2.
|Inside Out 2 (Disney)
|£2.2m
|£44.5m
|5
|3.
|Longlegs (Black Bear)
|£1.4m
|£1.4m
|1
|4.
|A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount)
|£825,000
|£8m
|1
|5.
|Fly Me To The Moon (Sony)
|£373,027
|£3.2m
|3
GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.3
Universal’s Despicable Me 4 opened top of the UK and Ireland box office this weekend with £8.9m, but it was the second-lowest opening for the franchise.
The sixth title in the overall series opened above the first Despicable Me which debuted on £3.9m back in 2010. Part two started with £10m in 2013 while Despicable Me 3 scored £11.2m in 2017. The two Minions spin-off films opened on £11.6m and £10.4m in 2015 and 2022, respectively.
In second place was fellow animation Inside Out 2 which had its most significant drop at 56% but added another £2.2m in its fifth weekend. With a total of £44.5m, the Disney title should enter the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time within the next few weeks.
Indie horror Longlegs opened third with a strong £1.4m for Black Bear. Directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Oz Perkins and starring Nicholas Cage as a serial killer, the film scored an average of £2,947 per location (475).
In its third weekend, Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One crossed £8m after marking a further £825,000.
Opening in fifth place was Sony’s romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon on £458,487. The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, made a total of £862,358 when including previews. The film follows the relationship between a marketing specialist and a NASA director during the 1960s space race, and is directed by Greg Berlanti.
MaXXXine maxes out
Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die saw in £201,510 in its sixth weekend for a £11.6m cume.
Universal’s The Bikeriders added £130,772 and now stands at £3.6m after four sessions.
Also for Universal was MaXXXine which dropped 71% in its second weekend with £113,190. Ti West’s horror has made £787,377, passing the lifetime totals of its predecessors Pearl (£477,076, 2023) and X (£641,792, 2022).
Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness added £60,858 on its third week for Disney to bring its total up to £944,072.
Indian blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD hit £1.4m in its third weekend for Dreamz Entertainment after adding a further £35,789.
The Garfield Movie is on £8.7m for Sony after landing £29,890 in its eighth session.
Paramount’s IF made £26,000 and stands at £12.2m after nine weeks.
Jason Yu’s Korean comedy-horror Sleep opened with £18,575 for Curzon. The Cannes 2023 Critics’ Week title follows a young, expectant wife who must figure out how to stop her husband’s nightmarish sleepwalking habits before he harms himself or his family.
