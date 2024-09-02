Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (August 30-Sep 1) Total gross to date Week 1. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) £1.24m £44.6m 8 2. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) £1.22m £54.7m 6 3. It Ends With Us (Sony) £1.1m £18.6m 4 4. Alien: Romulus (Disney) £1.08m £10.8m 3 5. Andre Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power Of Love (Piece Of Magic) £700,000 £700,000 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.31

Universal Pictures’ animation Despicable Me 4 rose back to the top of the UK-Ireland box office chart on its eighth weekend in cinemas, boosted by National Cinema Day on Saturday, August 31.

Despicable Me 4 fell a slim 12% across the weekend, with its Saturday takings up 23% compared to the previous Saturday. With £1.24m, it now has £44.6m in total, and is likely to overtake Minions: The Rise Of Gru (£47m), Despicable Me 2 (£47.5m), Minions (£47.8m) and Despicable Me 3 (£47.9m) before the end of its run, to become the highest-grossing title in the franchise.

It pipped another long-running title, Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine, into second place by less than £25,000. Deadpool & Wolverine still put in an admirable performance for a Marvel title, falling 31% in its sixth weekend with £1.22m. It now has £54.7m, as the second-highest-grossing 2024 release; and is the fourth-highest-grossing of 34 Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, behind only Avengers: Infinity War (£70.8m), Avengers: Endgame (£88.7m) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (£96.4m).

Sony’s domestic abuse drama It Ends With Us added £1.1m on its fourth weekend in cinemas, moving to third place with a 38.2% drop. The film, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, now has an impressive £18.6m in total.

Disney’s Alien: Romulus fell 47% on its third session, adding £1.08m. The creature horror has £10.8m in total, and could still catch the £12.9m of Alien: Covenant to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Andre Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power Of Love, the latest event cinema release from the Dutch violinist and conductor, started reliably well with a £700,000 weekend, with encores to follow in the coming weeks for distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment.

Despite National Cinema Day, takings for the top five fell a steep 31% to £5.4m. That is the lowest level since the spring, and down 6.5% on the equivalent weekend from last year. Cinemas will look to Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to improve standings next weekend.

Inside Out still in

Disney’s Inside Out 2 was another beneficiary of National Cinema Day, rising 1% across the weekend with £614,467 on its 12th weekend in cinemas. The Pixar animation now has £58.2m in total, as the highest-grossing 2024 release.

Chris Weitz’s sci-fi horror Afraid opened to £216,620 for Sony, at a £481 site average.

Baltasar Kormakur’s Touch opened to a flat £19,599 from 110 sites for Universal, at an average of just £151. Including previews, the film has £20,105.

Thriller Cuckoo starring Hunter Schafer fell 82% on its second weekend for Universal, with £12,614 taking it to a £182,363 total.

More to follow.