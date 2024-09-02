|Rank
|Film (distributor)
|Three-day gross (August 30-Sep 1)
|Total gross to date
|Week
|1.
|Despicable Me 4 (Universal)
|£1.24m
|£44.6m
|8
|2.
|Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney)
|£1.22m
|£54.7m
|6
|3.
|It Ends With Us (Sony)
|£1.1m
|£18.6m
|4
|4.
|Alien: Romulus (Disney)
|£1.08m
|£10.8m
|3
|5.
|Andre Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power Of Love (Piece Of Magic)
|£700,000
|£700,000
|1
GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.31
Universal Pictures’ animation Despicable Me 4 rose back to the top of the UK-Ireland box office chart on its eighth weekend in cinemas, boosted by National Cinema Day on Saturday, August 31.
Despicable Me 4 fell a slim 12% across the weekend, with its Saturday takings up 23% compared to the previous Saturday. With £1.24m, it now has £44.6m in total, and is likely to overtake Minions: The Rise Of Gru (£47m), Despicable Me 2 (£47.5m), Minions (£47.8m) and Despicable Me 3 (£47.9m) before the end of its run, to become the highest-grossing title in the franchise.
It pipped another long-running title, Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine, into second place by less than £25,000. Deadpool & Wolverine still put in an admirable performance for a Marvel title, falling 31% in its sixth weekend with £1.22m. It now has £54.7m, as the second-highest-grossing 2024 release; and is the fourth-highest-grossing of 34 Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, behind only Avengers: Infinity War (£70.8m), Avengers: Endgame (£88.7m) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (£96.4m).
Sony’s domestic abuse drama It Ends With Us added £1.1m on its fourth weekend in cinemas, moving to third place with a 38.2% drop. The film, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, now has an impressive £18.6m in total.
Disney’s Alien: Romulus fell 47% on its third session, adding £1.08m. The creature horror has £10.8m in total, and could still catch the £12.9m of Alien: Covenant to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.
Andre Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power Of Love, the latest event cinema release from the Dutch violinist and conductor, started reliably well with a £700,000 weekend, with encores to follow in the coming weeks for distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment.
Despite National Cinema Day, takings for the top five fell a steep 31% to £5.4m. That is the lowest level since the spring, and down 6.5% on the equivalent weekend from last year. Cinemas will look to Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to improve standings next weekend.
Inside Out still in
Disney’s Inside Out 2 was another beneficiary of National Cinema Day, rising 1% across the weekend with £614,467 on its 12th weekend in cinemas. The Pixar animation now has £58.2m in total, as the highest-grossing 2024 release.
Chris Weitz’s sci-fi horror Afraid opened to £216,620 for Sony, at a £481 site average.
Baltasar Kormakur’s Touch opened to a flat £19,599 from 110 sites for Universal, at an average of just £151. Including previews, the film has £20,105.
Thriller Cuckoo starring Hunter Schafer fell 82% on its second weekend for Universal, with £12,614 taking it to a £182,363 total.
More to follow.
No comments yet