Dev Patel is set to star in The Journeyman directed by Tarsem Singh, which is being launched by AGC International at this year’s AFM.

Patel stars as a down-on-his-luck tennis pro who is drawn into the dark world of match-fixing. The script is by the husband-and-wife duo of Bryan and Alexis Roberts, aka The Roberts. Production is set to commence next year.

AGC Studios will fully finance and produce the project. AGC International is handling international distribution rights, with CAA Media Finance handling domestic with AGC.

Singh’s previous films include The Fall and Immortals. Patel starred in Oscar-winner Slumdog Millionaire, and earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in Lion.