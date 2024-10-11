UK-based genre specialist Devilworks has added five titles to its slate ahead of next month’s American Film Market (AFM, November 5-10).

Devilworks is attending the first Las Vegas-based AFM in-person, and will be based at the Palms Casino Resort Fantasy Tower.

Its new titles include An American Masquerade, an Australian road movie that sees two failed actors transport drugs across the American West. The film is directed and produced by Jasmine Jakupi and Addison Heath, and stars Dylan Heath, Yoji Yamada and Elissa Dowling.

Also from Australia is Tim Pine’s Spithood, in which a patient escapes a mental asylum and begins a killing spree. Written by Travis Akbar and Thibul Nettle, the film is produced by Nettle with Tracy Romano, with Nettle starring alongside Claudia Bonifazio, Natasha Wanganeen and Nick Buckland.

Three UK titles complete the new Devilworks additions. India Howland and Will Pinhey’s LGBTQ horror Mother Maker Lover Taker follows a young woman who brings her girlfriend back from the dead, only for multiple versions of the girlfriend to show up at her door. Bridie Shine and Emma-Kate Barry lead the cast.

Jason M.J. Brown’s sci-fi horror Creep Encounters sees high school teachers team up to stop an alien force taking over their workplace; Kansas Bowling, Tamara Glynn, Sophie Bullock and Darren Randall star.

Finally, Devilworks has Francesco Gabriele’s Behave. Written by Dan Sproson and Georgia Viero, the film is set in a luxury villa, where a group of teenagers are terrorised by a masked killer. Viero, Christian Vit and Stacy Thunes are among the cast.