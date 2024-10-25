UK-based genre sales specialist Devilworks has recorded sales on Francesco Gabriele’s Behave ahead of next month’s American Film Market (AFM, November 5-10).

The film has sold to Latin America (Great Movies), Turkey (Union), Benelux (TakeOne), Taiwan (San Chi) and Hong Kong and Singapore (Cordiline).

Written by Dan Sproson based on an idea by Georgia Viero, Behave follows a group of eccentric teenagers who are terrorised by a masked killer during a luxury villa retreat.

Viero leads the cast, alongside Christian Vit and Stacy Thunes.

The UK feature is produced by Gabriele for Thespian Films, and has played at genre festivals in Romford, Abruzzo and Los Angeles.