G2Go Entertainment and Sundance Institute have announced the line-up of 10 features and a curated programme of shorts for Sundance Film Festival: Asia in Taipei, Taiwan, running August 21-25 at SPOT-Huashan.

The event will open with the Taiwan premiere of Taiwanese-American Sean Wang’s coming-of-age film Dìdi (弟弟); and includes Rich Peppiatt’s Irish-language romp Kneecap; winner of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award: NEXT, and Josh Margolin’s action-packed Thelma starring June Squibb.

Among the roster are: India Donaldson’s feature debut Good One; Caroline Lindy’s Your Monster, winner of the Sundance Film Festival: London 2024 Audience Favorite Award; Jack Begert’s Little Death with David Schwimmer; and Sundance World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic winner Sujo by Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez.

The three documentaries are U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary winner Porcelain War by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev; World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary winner A New Kind Of Wilderness by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen; and Benjamin Ree’s Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary winner The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin.

The programme of short film Sundance winners comprises: Say Hi After You Die by Kate Jean Hollowell; The Stag by An Chu; Bug Diner by Phoebe Jane Hart; Bob’s Funeral by Jack Dunphy; and The Masterpiece by Àlex Lora.

This marks the second year that the travelling festival is taking place in Taipei, after debuting in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2022.

2024 Sundance Film Festival: Asia is held in partnership with Taipei City and TAICCA, with event partners Cathay Financial Holdings, The State of Utah, and Gold House.