Pierre Creton’s A Prince has won the SACD prize for best French-language feature, which is awarded to a title selected for Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight sidebar.

The film is inspired by Creton’s own time spent as an apprentice when he was a teenager, and follows a 16-year-old gardening trainee exploring his sexuality. Creton also features in the cast, with Mathieu Amalric providing the inner voice for one of the characters.

The prize was awarded by the film commission of French writers guild SACD.

A Prince is produced by Arnaud Dommerc for Andolfi. JHR Films will distribute in France.

The Directors’ Fortnight strand is non-competitive but there are a number of partner prizes, including the SACD prize and the Europa Cinemas’ award for best European film, which has been awarded to Elena Martín Gimeno’s Creatura.

The awards for Cannes’ official selection will be handed out on Saturday May 27.