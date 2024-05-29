Metrograph Pictures has acquired North American rights to thriller Gazer, which premiered last week in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

Metrograph will release the film theatrically, with details to be announced later.

The debut feature of writer-director Ryan J Sloan, Gazer was produced by Sloan and Ariella Mastroianni through their Telstar Films. Executive producers are Sean Glass and Emily Korteweg and UTA Independent Film Group handled the sale.

Mastroianni also wrote the script with Sloan and stars as a young mother, with a condition that affects her perception of time, who takes a risky job from a mysterious woman.

Metrograph head David Laub said: “Gazer is a movie born of cinema and those who love it. A brilliant homage to the unforgettable New York thrillers of the 1970s and 1980s, it also announces extraordinary new talents in Ryan J Sloan and Ariella Mastroianni, and shows definitively that all you need to create great, original movies are passion, resourcefulness, and fresh and exciting ideas. Ryan and Ariella’s approach and work deeply inspired us – we feel truly aligned with them and think Gazer is the perfect film to be championing and releasing at Metrograph Pictures.”

Sloan said: “Ariella and I are beyond excited that Gazer has found a home with Metrograph Pictures. David Laub is a true cinephile who champions filmmakers and shares our dedication to the theatrical experience. We are honoured to be part of the unique vision for the future of Metrograph Pictures, a true home for movie lovers.”