Directors Guild of America (DGA) has announced five all-male nominees for its top theatrical feature award, while Payal Kapadia is one of two women in contention for the first-time award.

Golden Globe winner Brady Corbet is nominated for The Brutalist, alongside Sean Baker, whose Anora won the Cannes Palme d’Or, Edward Berger for Conclave, Jacques Audiard for female-led Emilia Pérez, and James Mangold for A Complete Unknown.

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter announced the nominees on Wednesday. The roster omits the female leading lights of directing this season, principally Coralie Fargeat with The Substance, and Halina Reijn for Babygirl. Also not in the running are Denis Villeneuve for Dune: Part Two, and Jon M. Chu for Wicked.

Kapadia, whose All We Imagine As Light was one of the most admired films of 2024, is nominated in the first-time category alongside Megan Park for My Old Ass, Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel for Armand, Sean Wang for Didi, and RaMell Ross, whose Nickel Boys is also one of the most acclaimed films of the season.

The Guild’s nominations are a highly reliable guide to Oscar success. Three of last season’s nominees went on to earn Oscar nods and Christopher Nolan eventually triumphed at both awards ceremonies with Oppenheimer.

In the last 11 years there has only been one discrepancy between the winners when Sam Mendes won the DGA for 1917 and Bong Joon Ho took the Oscar for Parasite.

The winners will be announced at the 77th Annual DGA Awards on February 8.

Theatrical Feature Film (Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 2024)

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

First-Time Theatrical Feature Film (Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director for 2024)

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Megan Park, My Old Ass

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, Armand

Sean Wang, Didi.