Hugh F. Johnston has been named senior EVP and CFO of The Walt Disney Company effective December 4 in the wake of longtime CFO Christine McCarthy’s departure.

Johnston arrives from PepsiCo where he serves as vice chairman and CFO and has held numerous leadership roles at the multinational food and beverage giant over the past 34 years.

Johnston will report directly to Disney CEO Iger and lead the company’s worldwide finance organisation encompassing corporate real estate, strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labour standards, global security, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury.

Kevin Lansberry current serves as interim COO following the announcement in June that SEVP and CFO McCarthy was stepping down to take a family medical leave of absence.

Iger hailed Johnston’s “well-earned reputation as one of the best CFOs in America” and thanked Lansberry for his “steady leadership and invaluable counsel”.

Lansberry returns to his role as CFO of the Disney Experiences segment of the business.

Johnston joined PepsiCo in 1987 and was named CFO in 2010.