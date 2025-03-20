Disney shareholders have overwhelmingly rejected an anti-DEI proposal that would have ended the company’s participation in a national diversity, equity, and inclusion report, according to a preliminary vote tally at the annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.

The proposal to exit the Corporate Equality Index came from the conservative think tank National Center for Public Policy. Full results of the vote will be published next week.

In other matters, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Pixar is in development on Coco 2, the sequel to the 2017 Oscar-winning animation.

The feature will reunite director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina with Mark Nielsen (Inside Out 2, Toy Story 4) producing.

The original film earned $814m at the worldwide box office and told the story of an aspiring musician who travels to the Land of the Dead to learn about his family history. The voice cast featured Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Alanna Ubach.

Iger also addressed AI in the Q&A portion of the meeting, after emphasising the power and importance of human creativity while appreciating the role technology has played in the company’s history.

“AI may in fact may be the most powerful technology that our company has ever seen,” said Iger, “including its ability to enhance and enable our consumers entertainment to access, experience and enjoy our entertainment.”

The CEO said Disney was at the onset of discovering AI’s capabilities in terms of increasing efficiency, but warned of the need to protect against three things: “One, that our IP is being protected, that’s incredibly important; second, that out creators are being respected; and last that our customers and being considered and valued.”