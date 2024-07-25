The historic Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle launched in the United States on Thursday (July 25), offering up to 39% discounts to customers.

This is the first time rival streaming companies have partnered on a commercial offering, as opposed to their media company overlords bundling their own streamers as Disney has done with Disney+ and Hulu.

Subscribers who opt for the ad-supported bundle will pay $16.99 a month for the three services, marking a 34.6% discount on paying for all three platforms at a combined cost of $25.97 factoring in $7.99 for each of Disney+ and Hulu and $9.99 for Max.

Those who choose the ad-free bundle will pay $29.99 and save 38.8% were they to pay $48.97 for all three. Disney+ costs $13.99 per month, Max $16.99, and Hulu $17.99.

Media company executives see bundling discounts as one way of potentially reducing churn and retaining subscribers.

Users of the new bundle will however need to access each platform through its own app. Executives believe the process will become more user-friendly over time.

Meanwhile steaming market leader Netflix has shown no interest in engaging in a similar venture, despite valuing partnerships with device manufacturers and pay-TV and mobile operators.

The company said in its Q2 earnings letter to shareholders last week: “We haven’t bundled Netflix solely with other streamers like Disney+ or Max because Netflix already operates as a go-to destination for entertainment thanks to the breadth and variety of our slate and superior product experience. This has driven industry leading penetration, engagement and retention for us, which limits the benefit to Netflix of bundling directly with other streamers.”