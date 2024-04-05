Disney is lining up a huge summer 2026 and has announced release dates for Jon Favreau’s Mandalorian feature, Pixar’s Toy Story 5, and the live-action version of Moana.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is the updated Untitled Star Wars set for May 22, 2026, marking the first Star Wars film since Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in 2019. Production is scheduled to begin this year.

Toy Story 5 is the updated title of Untitled Pixar and opens on June 19, 2026. It becomes the latest in the $3.3bn-grossing family franchise since Toy Story 4 in 2019.

Moana is pushed from June 27, 2025, to July 10, 2026. The animation Moana 2 is scheduled to open this year on November 27.

Rami Malek spy thriller The Amateur from 20th Century Studios directed by One Life’s James Hawes has been pushed back from November 8 of this year to April 11, 2025.

Searchlight Pictures’ Nightbitch is scheduled to open in limited release on December 6 of this year. Marielle Heller’s comedy horror stars Amy Adams.

Tron: Ares is the updated title of Untitled Disney dated on October 10, 2025.