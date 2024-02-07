Disney CEO Bob Iger said the media conglomerate had “turned a corner and entered a new era” after solid Q1 2024 earnings report on Wednesday.

Revenue of $23.5bn fell sightly below expectations while streaming operations losses were cut by around $300m for the period ended December 30, 2023.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to $1.04 from 70 cents in the year-ago period.

Disney said it was on track to meet or exceed its $7.5bn annualised savings target by the end of fiscal 2024 and will “continue to look for further efficiency opportunities”.

The company said it expected its full year fiscal 2024 earnings per share excluding certain items to grow by at least 20% against 2023 to approximately $4.60, while it expected free cash flow to total approximately $8bn.

The company expects its streaming businesses to reach profitability in the fourth quarter, in line with previous statements.

Disney+ Core global subscribers dropped by 1.3m over the prior quarter to 111.3m, which the company said reflected a “substantial price increase” in the quarter as well as the end of the global summer promotion. Disney+ Core ARPU increased by 14 cents compared to the fourth quarter.

The company expects Disney+ Core subscriber net additions of between 5.5-6m and “ongoing positive momentum in ARPU” in the second quarter. Subscribers at Hulu, which is now wholly owned by Disney, increased by 1.2m over the prior quarter.

Stock increased by around 7% in after hours trading.