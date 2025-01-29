Disney+ has signed an agreement with France’s film and TV industry in which the global streamer agreed to investment obligations in local production in exchange for a nine-month window between a film’s theatrical release and availability on its platform.

That window is significantly reduced from the streamer’s current 17-month window, and only three more months than local pay TV giant Canal+’s exclusive six-month window.

The agreement comes just after the country’s cultural minister submitted an official proposal for an extension of the three-year mandated 2022 media chronology that expires in February of this year.

Disney+ said in a joint statement with key director and production guild organisations the Blic, Bloc and L’Arp that the parties had reached a three-year agreement stipulating that Disney+ subscribers can view films nine months after their release in local cinemas.

In return, Disney+ has committed to investing 25% of its annual net sales generated in France to finance “European and French cinematographic and audiovisual works”, with a minimum guarantee to produce 70 films across the three-year period and “ensuring a diversity of genres and budgets”.

Hélène Etzi, president of The Walt Disney Company France, said in the statement: “This agreement marks an important step for French moviegoers. Making films accessible to as many people as possible, first in cinemas, then much more rapidly on the Disney+ platform, is an essential first step in meeting the needs of French audiences. This agreement testifies to Disney’s unwavering commitment to the public, and its desire to continue working with French talent and producers in the film and audiovisual sectors.”

Canal+ chairman and CEO Maxime Saada met with the French National Assembly’s cultural commission today (Jan 29) to discuss the media chronology among other topics, suggesting the company could cut back in its local investments moving forward.

“If Disney has nine months for €35m, while Canal+ currently spends €220m for six months, then this is something up for discussion. So this offer is no longer on the table today and, from my point of view, it will necessarily drop.”

Apple TV+ recently agreed to a four-year commitment to invest 20% of its turnover in local and European productions, but only for audiovisual productions, not cinema.

More developments are likely to occur over the coming days as other streamers consider their role in the country’s strict media chronology system and local broadcasters weigh in on the debate.