Disney said on Tuesday it will release the Pixar films Soul, Luca and Turning Red theatrically for the first time in 2024 after all three went straight to Disney+ during the pandemic.

Soul will open on January 12 accompanied by the SparkShort Burrow. Turning Red arrives on February 9 preceded by the SparkShort Kitbull, and Luca is scheduled for release on March 22 alongside the classic Pixar short For The Birds.

The move is designed to ramp up anticipation for the release of Inside Out 2 on June 14, which until Tuesday’s announcement had been the only Pixar film on Disney’s release schedule for next year.

It also brings the promise of extra box office revenue in a year when the studio theatrical release calendar will be slimmer in light of this year’s production stoppages caused by the dual Hollywood strikes.

Until the announcement of the Pixar trio, Disney’s 2024 schedule showed nine major releases including Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 on July 26, 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes on May 24 and Untitled Alien Event Movie on August 16, and Mufasa: The Lion King, the live-action prequel to Disney smash The Lion King, on December 20.

Soul initially went direct to streaming in 2020, Luca in 2021, and Turning Red in 2022.