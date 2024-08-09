Disney is set to invest $5bn over the next five years in production in the UK and Europe, according to Jan Koeppen, president of Disney across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Fresh from the success of Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, the latter filmed at Pinewood Studios, Disney is committing to spend $1bn per year over the next five years in the UK and Europe on films, Disney+, National Geographic and other TV productions.

Already in production at Pinewood is The Fantastic Four: First Steps while filming recently wrapped on Snow White and Searchlight’s The Roses starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch. A new Star Wars film is also in the works.

Koeppen revealed the investment plans while speaking to the Financial Times, in which he stated UK and Europe would be integral to future production for the US studio.

“We are probably one of the fastest-growing media companies in [Europe, the Middle East and Africa],” said Koeppen. “We have been over the past few years, and . . . we have a lot more growth ahead of us.”

Deadpool & Wolverine began production in the UK, including on location in Norfolk, in May 2023 and picked up again in November following the SAG-AFTRA strike. It has already passed $900m at the box office and is eyeing up $1bn this weekend.