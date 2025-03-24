Worldwide box office: March 21-23

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Snow White (Disney) $87.3m $87.3m $44.3m $44.3m 52 2. Ne Zha 2 (various) $15.4m $2.10bn $15.2m $2.08bn 9 3. Mickey 17 (Warner Bros) $12m $110.0m $8.1m $69.8m 70 4. Black Bag (Universal) $7.4m $24.1m $3.9m $9.2m 43 5. Captain America: Brave New World (Disney) $7.2m $400.8m $3.1m $208.7m 53 6. Novocaine (Paramount) $6.3m $21.1m $2.5m $5.3m 53 7. The Alto Knights (Warner Bros) $5.1m $5.1m $1.9m $1.9m 9 8. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (various) $3.3m $126.5m $3.3m $126.5m 76 9. The Monkey (various) $3.3m $65.1m $1.7m $27.2m 61 10. Paddington In Peru (Sony) $3.1m $190.1m $1.8m $146.4m 52

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Disney’s Snow White’ makes slow start

Disney’s Snow White – the studio’s latest live-action remake of an animated classic – has opened with an estimated $43.0m in North America and $44.3m for international. Those numbers combine to yield an estimated $87.3m worldwide opening.

While Disney can take comfort in being the number-one film in the global market – comfortably above second-placed Ne Zha 2 in its eighth week of release (see chart) – the good news ends there.

Back in May 2023, live-action remake The Little Mermaid began with $163.8m globally – opening simultaneously in North America and the same number of international markets as Disney’s Snow White (52).

For international, Disney’s Snow White has opened strongest in UK/Ireland (an estimated $5.1m), ahead of Mexico ($4.1m), Italy ($4.0m), France ($3.0m) and Spain ($2.6m).

Disney’s Snow White has delivered the second-biggest debut of 2025 from a US studio, behind Disney/Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World (see below for a box office milestone achieved by the latter).

Although the opening numbers do not measure up to the launch of The Little Mermaid, the Easter/spring break holiday is yet to come, and there is little competition for the family audience. (Easter falls relatively late in the calendar this year – on April 20.)

Directed by Marc Webb, Disney’s Snow White is chasing the $569.6m achieved globally by Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid in 2023. Or, since they are both based on Disney fairytale animations from the studio’s early era, Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella (2015) could be a fairer comparison for Snow White. Cinderella reached $542.4m over its lifetime, having debuted globally with $130.3m.

‘The Alto Knights’ flails in opening session

Warner Bros’ release of crime drama The Alto Knights has begun with a disappointing estimated opening of just $5.1m worldwide – $3.2m for North America and $1.9m in the first eight international markets.

Directed by Barry Levinson from a screenplay by Nicholas Pileggi (GoodFellas), The Alto Knights offers the distinctive selling point of Robert De Niro in a dual role as real-life crime bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese – childhood friends and associates who became rivals.

However, this double performance from the two-time Oscar winner has so far failed to ignite excitement among global cinema audiences.

Although The Alto Knights has reached only eight international markets so far, they are all major territories: UK/Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Australia. UK/Ireland leads the pack with an estimated $499,000 debut, ahead of France ($374,000).

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ cracks $400m

Disney achieved a box office milestone at the weekend with the release of Captain America: Brave New World. The Marvel adventure pushed past $400m on Sunday, and now stands at $400.8m – after six weeks of play.

While this number won’t get the Captain America film very far in the Marvel pantheon of box office achievement, it represents the top outcome so far in 2025 for a US studio film.

Captain America: Brave New World has already overtaken the lifetime worldwide number for Black Widow ($379.8m), and will soon pass Eternals ($401.7m). Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings reached $432.2m. That trio of titles were all released in 2021, in the wake of the pandemic period while cinemas were still in an early stage of recovery, and none offered a proven-hit lead character (Black Widow was an established character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not as a title character in a film). A brighter outcome might have been expected for Captain America: Brave New World.

While the Marvel film has achieved the top box office number in 2025 for a US studio title, the $400.8m total is dwarfed by the success of Ne Zha 2. The Chinese animation now stands at $2.1bn worldwide – the fifth-biggest film of all time globally.

‘Black Bag’ and ‘Novocaine’ expand international footprints

Universal/Focus Features’ Black Bag opened in five more international markets in its second week of play – taking the international territory count to 42.

The Steven Soderbergh/David Koepp spy thriller dropped 42% at the North American box office, and a gentler 35% in international holdover markets.

Weekend box office was an estimated $7.4m worldwide, bringing the total after two weekends to $24.1m. The new markets – Colombia, South Korea, South Africa/Others Africa, Chile and Venezuela – contributed a combined $199,000 at the weekend (estimated).

Black Bag ranks in fourth place in the worldwide box office chart, a place below Warner Bros’ Mickey 17, which added an estimated $12.0m at the weekend and has now reached $110.0m.

In sixth place, Paramount’s Novocaine grossed an estimated $6.3m worldwide at the weekend – taking the total to $21.1m.

Novocaine expanded from an initial 19 international markets to 52, and has now reached 50% of its international footprint. New openings at the weekend included Germany, Spain and Netherlands.

Novocaine reaches a trio of major markets this coming week – France, UK/Ireland and Brazil – with Australia to follow a week later, and Japan in June.