Spanish documentary sales outfit Jambika Docs is launching with a slate of three feature documentaries, including Alex Galan’s Territory.

Barcelona-based Jambika will acquire non-fiction content and sell it to theatrical distributors, international broadcasters, streamers, educational platforms and inflight partners.

The company is co-founded by Juan Solera and Jota Salinas. Solera is a sales executive who has worked for Arts Alliance Media, Scorpion TV and most recently as sales & acquisitions manager for UK-based documentary sales firm Sideways Film; while Salinas comes from the renewable energy sector, and will work on operations and strategic planning for Jambika.

Jambika will attend next month’s European Film Market in Berlin, where it is looking to expand its slate. It will also attend CPH:DOX, MIP London, AIDC Melbourne, Input Bilbao, Docs Barcelona, Sheffield DocFest and Sunnyside of the Doc.

The company will look to offer international sales and outreach; production support with finance, co-production, narrative development and post-production; and assistance with digital strategy.

Its initial three titles include Galan’s Territory, which follows Money Heist actor Darko Peric as he travels the remote mountains of Kyrgyzstan, finding a new perspective on his success and life.

Also on the slate are Eoin McGowan’s The Keepers, following an intergenerational family of beekeepers in West Cork, Ireland, as they adapt to nature and the challenges of the landscape over six months of honey bee season.

Jambika is also selling Her Name Is Nanny Nellie Daniel King’s Her Name Is Nanny Nellie, following one woman’s efforts to uncover the story of her great-grandmother, who was depicted as one of three statues of anonymous Aboriginal individuals in Australia in 1925.

All three films are complete and launched at festivals in 2024.

“‘We understand that audiences today are more empowered than ever, and they have the ability to choose exactly what they want to watch,” said Solera. “This growing demand challenges us to represent high-quality documentaries that educate and also captivate through strong entertainment value.”