Nature documentary Wilding has signed distribution deals for key territories, with the film crossing the £500,000 mark in the UK-Ireland as the highest-grossing documentary of 2024.

MetFilm Sales has sold the film to France (Jupiter), Italy (Wanted), Germany, Austria, Switzerland (Polyband), Spain (Festival Films), Australia-New Zealand (Madman) and Scandinavia-Baltics (Nonstop Entertainment). All territories are planning theatrical releases from Q4 2024 onwards, while negotiations continue in other key territories.

Wilding crossed £500,000 at the UK-Ireland box office yesterday (Tuesday, July 30), having been released on June 14 by MetFilm Distribution. It will continue to play theatrically in the territory across the summer.

Directed by David Allen and produced by Gaby Bastyra, the film is based on Isabella Tree’s book of the same name. It tells the story of a couple who turn to nature to save their failing, 400-year-old estate, by setting the land back to the wild – a process called ‘rewilding’. The film is produced by Passion Planet, the human- and environment-focused division of the UK’s Passion Pictures; and US company HHMI Tangled Bank Studio.

MetFilm Distribution’s upcoming slate includes Karim Ainouz’s Firebrand starring Jude Law and Alicia Vikander, and Cedric Kahn’s The Goldman Case. Current MetFilm Sales titles include Michael Premo’s Trump supporter documentary Homegrown, which will world premiere in Critics’ Week at Venice next month.