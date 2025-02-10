Rank Film (origin) Distributor Feb 7-9 gross Total Week 1 Dog Man (US) Universal £3.2m £3.2m 1 2 A Complete Unknown (US) Disney £831,546 £10m 4 3 Mufasa: The Lion King (US) Disney £700,071 £30.3m 8 4 Macbeth: David Tennant And Cush Jumbo (UK) Trafalgar £680,840 £1.5m 1 5 September 5 (Ger-US) Paramount £517,000 £639,000 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.24

Universal animation Dog Man topped the UK-Ireland box office with a £3.2m opening weekend.

The film, based on Dav Pilkey’s children’s graphic novel series of the same name, played in 610 locations, taking a strong £5,347 location average.

That puts it ahead of animation comparisons The Smurfs 2 (a lesser £3.2m in 2013), Trolls Band Together (£3.1m in 2023) and Ice Age (£3m in 2002), and close behind Chicken Little (£3.3m in 2006).

Despite slipping from top spot on its fourth weekend, Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown posted a good hold. The film, starring Timothee Chalamet, fell 33% with £831,546 taking it to just shy of £10m for Disney. It will pass the £10.4m of director James Mangold’s Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line within the next week.

Disney CGI animation Mufasa: The Lion King added £700,071 on its eighth weekend in cinemas, a drop of 38% that took it beyond the £30m mark to £30.3m. Barry Jenkins’ film has now topped animal-centric titles Life Of Pi (£30m in 2012) and King Kong (£30.1m in 2005), and has now taken almost seven times its moderate £4.4m opening from December 2024.

Trafalgar Releasing’s Macbeth: David Tennant And Cush Jumbo scored an excellent £680,840 at the weekend, from 530 sites at a £1,285 location average. The play, filmed at London’s Donmar Warehouse and directed by Max Webster, took a sizeable £742,686 on its Wednesday, February 5 opening day; and has banked over £1.5m in total already.

Munich Olympics drama September 5 opened to £517,000 from Friday to Sunday for Paramount, from 582 sites at an £888 site average. Tim Fehlbaum’s film, starring John Magaro, Peter Sarsgaard, Leonie Benesch and Ben Chaplin, has £639,000 including previews.

Takings for the top five titles increase for the first time this year, up 37.4% to just shy of £6m; and is up 16.4% on the equivalent weekend from last year. This is further good news for exhibitors, after January was up 10% on the year before; and with Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy tracking towards a strong opening next weekend.

Brutalist builds higher

Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist posted another good hold on its third weekend, falling just 23% for Universal. The 214-minute 20th-century epic added £467,497 to reach £2.6m, overtaking the total of awards favourites TAR (£2.5m) and Anatomy Of A Fall (£2.1m) and likely to chase down Phantom Thread (£2.8m), The Zone Of Interest (£3.5m) and The Holdovers (£3.9m) before the end of its run.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 added £420,000 on its seventh weekend for Paramount, and is up to £24.6m, overtaking Zootropolis (£24.1m from 2016) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (£24.3m in 2014).

Warner Bros thriller Companion added £365,582 on its second weekend – a 45.5% drop that brought it to £1.5m total.

Sony opened rock documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin to £295,434 from 385 sites at a £767 location average. Including previews, Bernard MacMahon’s film has £417,672, already topping the totals of non-fiction music titles including Cobain: Montage Of Heck (£401,679 in 2015).

Moana 2 added £244,461 on its 11th weekend in cinemas for Disney, and is up to £41.5m, overtaking the likes of Peter Rabbit (£41.2m in 2018) and The Hobbit: The Battles Of The Five Armies (£41.3m in 2014).

Lionsgate action title Flight Risk added £213,828 on its third session, and has £2.1m in total.

Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain was the best-performing Disney holdover of the weekend, falling just 27% on its fifth session. The cousin drama added £148,485 to hit a decent £3.1m total.

Action comedy Love Hurts started with a flat £139,995 from Universal, from 371 sites at a £378 average.

Babygirl dropped 51.6% on its fifth weekend for Entertainment Film Distributors, and has £4.3m in total.

Wicked, now through a 12th weekend in cinemas, added £131,782 on its latest session for Universal to hit a strong £60.7m total. It is the 27th-highest-grossing film of all time in the UK & Ireland, and could overtake Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (£61.1m) before it closes out.

Having been the highest-grossing title across January in the UK and Ireland, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu added £125,629 on its sixth session for Universal, to hit an impressive £12.8m total.

We Live In Time leads Studiocanal’s slate, adding £125,534 on its sixth weekend to hit a strong £8.6m ahead of the Valentine’s Day weekend audiences arriving.

Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths dropped 52.6% on its second weekend, with £112,531 taking it to a £641,101 total for Studiocanal.

Conclave continued a strong cinema run for Black Bear, adding £97,461 on its latest session to cross the £8m mark. It should now overtake 2024’s Longlegs (£8.1m) to become the distributor’s highest-grossing UK-Ireland release ever.

Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru added £97,014 on its 14th weekend in cinemas, and is up to £36.2m – not far behind the £38m of 2014’s Paddington.

Bring Them Down, the debut feature of Screen Star of Tomorrow filmmaker Chris Andrews, made £80,972 from 122 cinemas at a £664 location average on its opening for Mubi.

Robbie Williams biopic Better Man added £77,028 on its seventh weekend for Entertainment Film Distributors, and has £6.8m in total.

The second weekend of Les Miserables – The Staged Concert added £58,719 for CinemaLive; the musical release has £1.1m in total.

Mohammad Rasoulof’s Oscar-nominated The Seed of the Sacred Fig opened to £56,515 from 70 cinemas for Lionsgate, at a £807 location average. The Iranian drama has £81,644 including previews.

A second weekend of Chinese mystery title Detective Chinatown 1900 put on £54,452 for Trinity/CineAsia, for a £435,971 total to date.

Steven Soderbergh’s thriller Presence added £37,756 on its third weekend for Warner Bros, and has £800,673 in total.

Pablo Larrain’s Maria added £26,996 on its fifth session for Studiocanal, and has £1.7m in total.

Polish comedy Dalej Jazda added £16,671 on its second weekend for Magnetes Pictures, and is up to £78,840.

BFI Distribution’s release of Chantal Akerman’s Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai Du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles took £16,007 at the weekend. The film, which topped the latest Greatest Films of All Time poll of the BFI’s Sight And Sound magazine, has £23,952 in total.

Park Circus’ re-issue of Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind took £13,019; the film made £5.1m on its original 2004 run.

Trafalgar Releasing’s event cinema title IU Concert: The Winning brought in £11,738 across screenings on February 5 and 8.

Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night is closing out after just two weekends for Sony, adding £9,643 on its latest session to hit £179,681.

Rachel Morrison’s The Fire Inside opened to £8,985 for Curzon, from 61 cinemas at a £147 site average.

Luther: Never Too Much put on £3,021 on its second weekend for Sony and has £196,629 in total.