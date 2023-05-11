London-based documentary specialist Dogwoof has picked up international sales, excluding North America, for Alison Ellwood’s Let The Canary Sing – a documentary feature chronicling US musician Cyndi Lauper’s career that has spanned over four decades.

It will world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in June, and be introduced to buyers next week at Cannes.

Let The Canary Sing is a Fine Point Films production, produced by Trevor Birney, Eimhear O’Neill and Andrew Tully. It is executive produced by Tabs Breese and Lisa Barbaris, with Tom Mackay and Richard Story who served as executive producers for Sony Music Entertainment and Sophia Dilley and Wesley Adams for Concord Originals. Let The Canary Sing was co-financed by Sony Music Entertainment’s (SME) Premium Content division and Concord Originals.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1983 with her album She’s So Unusual, Lauper has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ singer’s story is told through never-before-seen footage and candid interviews with friends and family including Boy George, Billy Porter, and Patti LaBelle.

Australian filmmaker Ellwood’s previous credits include Sundance premiere The Go Go’s, a feature documentary about the titular American new wave band.

“Cyndi Lauper continues to inspire and represents so many things to so many people around the world, so we can’t wait to help bring her amazing story to international audiences,” said Oli Harbottle, Dogwoof’s chief content officer.

“Let The Canary Sing takes us on the remarkable journey of Cyndi Lauper, a one-of-a-kind artist, iconic performer, and trailblazing activist,” added SME’s Krista Wegener, who negotiated the deal with Dogwoof.