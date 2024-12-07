Doha-based producer Katara Studios has unveiled its latest project slate, including Sakhr, a biopic of the Kuwaiti entrepreneur Mohamed Al Sharekh who developed the first Arabic-language operating system for computers.

Al Sharekh died earlier this year and made history in the region for creating the first Arabic-language interface for computers in the 1980s, a time when most computers were designed exclusively for English speakers.

Katara Studios, which produced the opening and closing ceremonies of the Qatar World Cup, described the feature biopic as “an inspiring portrayal of a remarkable Arab figure…whose legacy continues to have an impact today.”

Also on Katara Studios slate is fantasy feature Sari & Amira which centres on two bandits who seek a legendary treasure in the desert, battling mythical beasts and navigating their marital misadventures. Currently filming in Qatar, the film stars Alex Uloom, Hala Al Turk, Abdelmohsen Al Nemr, Adwa Fahad and is directed by AJ Al Thani.

Katara Studios slate also includes Sa3oud Wainah, billed as the first commercial Qatari feature film, and about a magic trick that goes horribly wrong when two brothers attempt to replicate it years after learning it from their father. It stars an entirely Qatari cast of Mishal Al Dosari, Abdulaziz Al Dorani and Saad Al Naimi.

Rounding out the slate is documentary Anne Everlasting, about 89-year-old Anne Lorimor returning to Mount Kilimanjaro to reclaim her title as the oldest person to summit.

Katara Studios’ credits include Starzplay sci-fi series Medinah, Farsi language feature film Orca, and The Pact, an original sci-fi drama on The Roku Channel.

Hussein Fakhri, chief commercial officer at Katara Studios, said: “Launching our projects at the Red Sea International Film Festival underscores our commitment to shaping the future of Arab storytelling and leaving a lasting global impact.”