German documentary film festival DOK Leipzig has extended the contract of managing and artistic director Christoph Terhechte for another three years.

The director has been in the role since January 2020 and he will now continue until January 2028, following a decision by the Leipzig City Council.

The festival’s next edition runs October 28 – November 3, 2024.

Before DOK Leipzig, Terhechte was the artistic director of the International Film Festival Marrakech and previously headed the International Forum of New Cinema at Berlinale.