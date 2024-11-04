Dominique Cabrera’s French documentary La Jetée, The Fifth Shot took home the top prize at DOK Leipzig 2024 this weekend.
The film, which explores the filmmaker’s personal connection to Chris Marker’s 1962 short La Jetée, won the Golden Dove feature-length film prize of €10,000. The jury said the documentary “exemplifies the power of cinema” and praised Cabera’s “precision and light touch”.
Pierre Michel Jean’s Twice Into Oblivion was awarded the Silver Dove prize of €6,000 as well as the prize of the interreligious jury for €2,0000. Haitian filmmaker Jean explores the 1937 ”Parsley Massacre” between Haiti and the Dominican Republic and was praised by the jury for showing “the persistence of the past and the need to reckon with it in order for us to find a way forward”.
In the industry awards, Ana Kvichidze’s witchcraft film Oh, Heart Don’t Be Afraid was awarded €5,000 for the best documentary project by a female director. The Unifrance doc award went to Camélia Gadhgadhi’s Bitter Seed about a father and daughter navigating their Algerian heritage.
DOK Leipzig ran from October 28 to November 3.
DOK Leipzig 2024 winners
International competition documentary
Golden Dove - La Jetée, The Fifth Shot (Fr), dir. Dominique Cabrera
Silver Dove - Twice Into Oblivion (Fr-Hai-Dom. Rep), dir. Pierre Michel Jean
International competition animated
Golden Dove - Pelikan Blue (Hun), dir. László Csáki
Special mention - Memory Hotel (Ger-Fr), dir. Heinrich Sabl
German competition documentary
Golden Dove - Tarantism Revisited (Ger-Switz), dirs. Anja Dreschke, Michaela Schäuble
Audience competition
Golden Dove - Once Upon A Time In A Forest (Fin), dir. Virpi Suutari
Partnership awards
DEFA prize - Moria Six (Ger), dir. Jennifer Mallman
MDR Film - The Other One Ta druhá (Czech-Slov), dir. Marie-Magdalena Kochová
Prize of the interreligious jury - Twice Into Oblivion (Fr-Hai-Dom. Rep), dir. Pierre Michel Jean
Prize for solidarity, humanity and fairness - The Family Approach (Ger), dir. Prinzip Famille
Young Eyes film award - Sisterqueens (Ger), dir. Clara Stella Hüneke
Fipresci - Valentina And The MUOsters (Switz-It), dir. Francesca Scalisi
Industry awards
Best documentary project by a female director - Oh, Heart Don’t Be Afraid (Geo-Ger), dir. Ana Kvichidze
Unifrance doc - Bitter Seed (Fr-Alg), dir. Camélia Gadhgadhi
Works-in-Progress - Curtains (Ger), dir. Alina Cyranek
No comments yet