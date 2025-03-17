South Korea’s Lotte Cultureworks has closed a raft of key deals on occult-themed action film Holy Night: Demon Hunters, starring Don Lee.

The upcoming feature has been acquired for the UK (K-Movie), US, Canada and German-speaking territories (Capelight), Latin America (Impacto) and CIS (Prime Time Media).

In Asia, the film has been picked up for Japan (Gaga), Hong Kong and Macau (Intercontinental Film), Taiwan (MovieCloud), Mongolia (The Filmbridge).

In Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, it will be released by Purple Plan. Additionally, the film will receive a theatrical release in Vietnam through Lotte Entertainment Vietnam and on VOD in the country via Galaxy Play. It is set for release in South Korea on April 30

Lee, the Korean superstar known for blockbuster franchise The Roundup and Marvel superhero film Eternals, leads a cast that also includes Girls’ Generation K-pop star Seo Hyun – whose on-screen credits include Love And Leashes and TV series Private Lives – and David Lee of Svaha: The Sixth Finger and Squid Game season two.

Set in Seoul, the story sees the city descend into chaos as a devil-worshipping criminal network takes control. In a desperate plea for salvation, the police are forced to enlist Holy Night, a trio of demon hunters armed with supernatural powers.

It marks the feature directorial debut of Lim Dae-hee and is produced by Lee’s Big Punch Entertainment and Nova Film.