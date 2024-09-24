Denis Villeneuve will receive The Gotham Director Tribute on December 2 for Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures’ Dune: Part Two.

Villeneuve’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi messiah story starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya premiered in London in February and opened in March, going on to gross more than $711m worldwide.

Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said, “This recognition celebrates not only [Villeneuve’s] recent accomplishments but also his remarkable journey as a filmmaker, which began nearly 30 years ago and has included such early classics as Incendies, a project we were proud to support through our IFP Week programme in partnership with Telefilm Canada.”

The French-Canadian’s directing credits include Arrival, Sicario, Blade Runner 2049, Prisoners, and Enemy.

As recently announced, the cast of The Piano Lesson will receive the 2024 Gotham Awards Ensemble Tribute at the 34th annual Gotham Awards Ceremony on December 2 in New York.