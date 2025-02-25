Conclave director Edward Berger will deliver the keynote address at the annual UK Cinema Association conference to be held at Picturehouse Central in London on March 18-19.

Further notable speakers include Nick Rush, Disney’s senior vice president of studio distribution; Eve Gabereau, Vue Lumiere director and Modern Films founder; Erika Lewington, Universal Pictures’ marketing director; Clare Binns, Picturehouse Cinemas managing director; and Matt Smith, head of theatrical distribution at Lionsgate Films UK.

Panels will explore topics including how to attract Gen Z and Alpha audiences, improving the cinema experience, and distributing independent titles.

This year’s event is titled Innovation and the Big Screen Experience

Berger most recently scored a double win at the Baftas for Conclave, for best film and outstanding British film among other awards. The religious thriller is up for eight Oscars this weekend including best picture.

The German director also directed the Oscar- and Bafta-winning war drama All Quiet On The Western Front and is now in post on the English-language feature The Ballad Of A Small Player.