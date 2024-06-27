Filming on Edward Berger’s The Ballad Of A Small Player starring Colin Farrell, Tilda Swinton and Fala Chen is underway in Macau.

The Netflix feature began shooting in the Chinese region earlier this month with filming also expected in Hong Kong.The film is produced by Mike Goodridge’s Good Chaos, Berger’s Nine Hours and Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films. Rowan Joffe penned the screenplay.

Based on Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel, Farrell plays a gambler hiding out in Macau after his debts catch up with him. Here, he meets a “kindred spirit” who may have all the answers to his problems.

The Ballad Of A Small Player marks Berger’s first project under his deal with Netflix following the multiple Bafta and Oscar-winning All Quiet On The Western Front.