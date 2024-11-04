The third edition of the European Film Academy’s Month of European Film initiative is now taking place in the lead up to the European Film Awards.

The Month of European Film is designed to celebrate the diversity of European film for five weeks until its grand finale on December 7 with the European Film Awards in Lucerne in Switzerland.

The Academy’s partner Europa Cinemas is highlighting European films, presenting special programmes, events and dedicated retrospectives across cinemas in 42 countries.

At the same time, streaming platform Mubi is hosting a special focus on European films. VOD portal DAFilms is highlighting a selection of European documentaries, while Festival Scope is celebrating the short film candidates for the European Film Awards.

Other events forming part of the Month of European Film include the Seville European Film Festival, which runs November 8-16, highlighting many of the films shortlisted for the European Film Academy Awards 2024.

The Month of European Film will also see the European Arthouse Cinema Day on 17 November, a project organised by CICAE, the international confederation of arthouse cinemas

Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and director of the European Film Academy, said: “With the Month of European Film, European cinema comes closer to home for many people. This way, the Academy continues to build a network and a window for the simultaneous celebration of European cinema. We’re proud to welcome cinema partners in more than 100 cities in Europe this year, for the first time including Armenia and Cyprus. It’s great to see that in many countries we have more than one partner cinema by now, up to five or six in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain. Montenegro is even the first country in Europe to participate with all the country’s cinemas.”