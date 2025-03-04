European Film Promotion (EFP) and CPH:DOX have jointly launched an online showcase to boost the visibility of European documentaries in the North American market.

Europe! On Demand will present seven European documentaries and world premieres from this year’s CPH:DOX line-up to US buyers and distributors. The initiative is jointly curated by EFP and the programming team at Danish documentary festival CPH:DOX.

The Europe! On Demand line-up includes several films from its DOX:Award section.

They include See You Tomorrow On The Moon (Fr) by Thomas Balmès, about a young family navigating terminal illness and palliative care; The Castle (Fr-It) by Danny Biancardi, Virginia Nardelli and Stefano Giuseppe La Rosa, which follows three children in Palermo who turn an abandoned building into a refuge from the violence of the outside world; and Flophouse America (Nor-Neth-US) by Monica Strømdahl, a portrait of a 12-year-old boy growing up in a household marked by substance abuse.

Also offered on the platform are The Helsinki Effect (Fin) by Arthur Franck, an archive documentary exploring the myths and narratives of the Cold War era; and Sanatorium (Ire-Ukr-Fr) by Gar O’Rourke, a look at life inside the brutalist Kuyalnik Sanatorium in Odesa, where a small group searches for healing, love and happiness despite the war raging nearby.

From the Human:Rights Award section, the line-up features Girls & Gods (Austria) by Verena Soltiz and Arash T Riahi, an exploration of whether monotheistic religions can be feminist; and Black Water (Sp) by Natxo Leuza, which tells the story of climate displacement in Bangladesh.

Europe! On Demand will also include a press and promotion campaign, as well as industry preparation for participating filmmakers, offering guidance on US market strategies and key introductions. At the festival, the programme will offer an in-person networking event at CPH:Forum.

CPH:DOX 2025 runs from March 19-30.