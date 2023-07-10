Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (June 30-July 2) Total gross to date Week 1. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (Disney) £3m £13.2m 2 2. Elemental (Disney) £2.9m £3m 1 3. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) £2.3m £2.3m 1 4. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse (Sony) £964,646 £27.7m 6 5. The Little Mermaid (Disney) £490,133 £26m 7

Disney titles went head-to-head at the UK-Ireland box office this weekend after Pixar animation Elemental narrowly missed out on knocking Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny off the top spot.

While previews helped push the Elemental over the £3m mark, its three-day total of £2.9m was not quite enough to match the Harrison Ford franchise which made £3m in its second weekend.

Elemental, which centres around the four elements (earth, wind, fire and air) co-existing together, opened in 625 sites – dropping unexpectedly after cinema chain Empire announced the immediate closure of its 14 locations on Friday (July 7). Directed by Peter Sohn, the title is down on previous Pixar film Lightyear which opened with £3.7m in 2022 and ended on £7.6m.

Meanwhile, The Dial Of Destiny dropped 43% in its second week and stands at £13.2m in total. Its box office has only just overtaken the opening figures of its predecessor The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull which debuted with £12m back in 2008.

In third place is the latest edition in the paranormal horror franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, which opened strong on £2.3m for Sony. Opening in 485 sites, the fifth instalment is just shy of Insidious: Chapter Two which debuted with £2.9m, and remains the highest opener of the series, but is up on the fourth film - 2018’s The Last Key - which opened on £1.8m in 2018.

Actor Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with The Red Door and returns to star alongside Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse dropped just 36% in the sixth weekend as the Sony animation added a further £964,646 to bring its total to £27.7m.

In its seventh weekend, Disney’s The Little Mermaid added £490,133 and is now just shy of £26m.

Gone in a Flash

For Universal, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City nabbed £460,880 in its third session to bring its total to £3.8m.

Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings made £348,815 for Sony and stands at £3.2m after three weeks of play.

In its second weekend, Universal animation Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken collected £296.930 and now totals £1.6m.

Paramount’s Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts dropped just 39% in its fifth weekend to add another £284,000 to its £7.7m total.

The Flash dropped another 61% in its fourth weekend with takings of £241,260. The Warner Bros superhero title now stands at £8.6m.

After 14 weeks, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still going strong as the Universal animation added £40,016 to its £53.8m takings.

Disney’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 made £39,602 and is now on £36.6m after 10 weeks of play.

Also for Disney is horror The Boogeyman which collected £26,972 in its sixth session for a £18m cume.

Elysian Film Group’s musical Greatest Days added £19,052 and stands at £1.5m after four weeks on release.

On Friday (July 7), Trafalgar Releasing had live conerrt Odesza: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience which collected £13,955 from 39 venues.

Quentin Dupieux’s 2022 Cannes title Smoking Causes Coughing made £13,199 over the weekend for Picturehouse and £29,637 including previews.

Curzon’s The Damned Don’t Cry opened to £8,974 and has made £11,394 including previews. Fyzal Boulifa’s second feature, following Lynn + Lucy, premiered in Venice’s Giornate degli Autori in 2022 and explores a complicated mother-son relationship.

Edward Lovelace’s Name Me Lawand opened to £6,780 for BFI Distribution. The documentary, which follows a young Kurdish refugee learning to communicate, has made £16,455 including previews.

For Modern Films, Jean-Paul Salome’s thriller La Syndicaliste added £6,774 to bring its cume to £45,157.

Ziggy Stardust: The Global Premiere made £4,549 over the weekend for Unique X. The last performance of David Bowie’s alter ego from a 1973 concert has made a total of £263,125 since opening on Monday (July 3).

T A P E Collective opened Shamira Raphaela’s documentary Shabu to £3,346 (£4,735 including previews).

The main contender this week will be Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One which opens today (July 10).