Elizabeth Olsen and May December star Charles Melton will star in Todd Solondz’s next film, the darkly comic Love Child.

Rocket Science will launch sales on the project at this week’s European Film Market (EFM, February 15-21).

Love Child is produced by Cindy Bru of Volition Media, Christine Vachon of Killer Films and David Hinojosa of 2AM. Executive producers are Michael Jefferson, Adam Beasley, Atilla Yucer, Joshua Harris and Steven Farneth.

The film is fully financed by Volition Media and Gramercy Park Media. Rocket Science is handling international sales at EFM; Cinetic Media and WME co-represent US rights.

The story follows a woman stuck in a loveless marriage, with only her precocious 11-year-old son for consolation. When a handsome vagabond stranger appears, the son hatches a plan to get rid of his father.

The film sees indie stalwart Vachon reunite with Solondz, having made Happiness with him in 1998 and Wiener Dog in 2016.

Marvel star Olsen recently appeared in HBO Max miniseries Love And Death, while Melton received multiple prizes from critics circle groups for his role in Todd Haynes’ May December.

Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell were previously attached to the project, when it was sold at the Marche du Film in 2021.