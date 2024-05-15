Fallout star Ella Purnell has joined the cast of Craig Roberts’ comedy-horror The Scurry, which is now filming in the UK.

Purnell will play a leading role, of a park attendant who must use her unique skills and strength to survive a band of killer squirrels.

True Brit Entertainment is co-producer and UK distributor on the film, which is shooting on location and at Dragon Studios in South Wales.

Previously announced cast members include Rhys Ifans, Screen Star of Tomorrow Paapa Essiedu, and Antonia Thomas. The Match Report writer Tim Telling penned the script.

Olivia Cooke and Mia McKenna-Bruce are no longer attached to the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Purnell was a Screen UK Star of Tomorrow in 2010 aged 13; Roberts was a Star the same year.

Producers are James Swarbrick for Water & Power and Adrian Bate for Cliff Edge. Executive producers are Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power, Roberts for Cliff Edge, Zygi Kamasa for True Brit, James Spring and James Scott for Circus Studios and Joe Simpson and Simon Williams for Ashland Hill.

”Fallout is the biggest show on the planet right now, so to have the lead actress join our squirrel movie is incredibly exciting for the production team and our worldwide distribution partners,” said Scott.

”We are excited to start shooting our fifth movie in under six months since our launch,” said True Brit CEO Kamasa. ”We are also thrilled to add Ella to our brilliant British ensemble cast. She will be fantastic battling deranged killer squirrels.”

The film follows two pest controllers called to a country park café to investigate a routine vermin problem, only for an avalanche of deranged squirrels to descend at nightfall, wreaking mayhem on the staff and visitors in the park.

The Scurry is Roberts’ fourth film, after The Phantom Of The Open, Eternal Beauty and Just Jim.