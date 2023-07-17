Elton John briefly testified today (July 17) alongside his husband David Furnish via video link from Monaco at the sexual assault trial for US actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey’s lawyer was responding to the testimony of a man who claimed Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch while driving to the singer’s summer ball. John testified that Spacey did not attend the annual party at their Windsor home the year the accuser said he was attacked.

The alleged victim contends that he was driving Spacey to the White Tie and Tiara Ball in 2004 or 2005 when the incident took place, which he says nearly forced him off the road.

Furnish backed up Spacey’s testimony that he only attended the event in 2001. Furnish said that all guests get photographed at the ball every year, and that he has gone through all the photos, with Spacey only appearing in 2001 pictures.

John said he only remembered Spacey attending the gala on one occasion, and he stayed the night at the house after the event, having flown in as a surprise on a private jet. John said that he did not believe Spacey had attended his home on any other occasion.

The complainant says he may have got the incorrect year, but he would not have forgotten the incident. He alleges that Spacey had assaulted him over several years, beginning in the early 2000s, with this incident the final occasion, after the complainant threatened to hit the actor.

Spacey said the two men were friends, who engaged in some romantic contact.

The American Beauty Oscar winner is standing trial in London’s Southwark Crown Court, accused of 12 sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013. Spacey denies all charges.