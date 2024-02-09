The UK’s Embankment Films is heading into the European Film Market (EFM) with its first animated feature, Bollywoof.

The adventure is directed by Frederik Du Chau, the filmmaker behind 2005 animation Racing Stripes. It reunites The Amazing Maurice UK, Ireland and Canada-based producers Cantilever Media with Sky Cinema, which aims to distribute the feature theatrically in the UK-Ireland in 2026, alongside London-based animation studio Mikros Animation.

Mikros has credits spanning Orion And The Dark, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

UK’s Newscope Films co-produces alongside Good Story Productions and Parti Productions. The script was developed with the support of the BFI.

The story unfolds around a very British springer spaniel lost in India, trying to find his human family. Basil the spaniel must team up with a streetwise Bollywood-obsessed street dog to survive.

Voice cast is yet to be attached.

“The movie’s story is epic – action-packed, emotional, funny and stacked with vibrant locations – its core purpose is to have great fun and celebrate the importance of friendship, and the true value of emotional connection, whilst basking in the vitality and warmth of India,” said Du Chau. “Artist Stephen Hanson’s intimate and joyful character design and visual development is inspirational.”