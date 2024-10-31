Embankment Films is bringing Rob Savage’s Molepeople, a horror set in Manhattan, to the AFM.

Anthony Ramos and Ben Mendelsohn star in the feature from UK filmmaker Savage, whose credits include Host and The Boogeyman. Succession writer Nathan Elston has penned the script.

Raphael Margules and J.D Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures, behind Barbarian, Woman Of The Hour, and upcoming Companion, produce alongside Rough House Pictures, the team behind Halloween.

Embankment Films handles international sales and CAA Media Finance, Range and WME co-represent North American rights.

Molepeople follows one man’s nightmarish descent into the abandoned tunnels beneath the streets of New York City, where a twisted society lurks.

“Molepeople fuels a modern audience with shocks and thrills, captivating, heightened feelings of fear,” said Embankment’s Hugo Grumbar.

“There’s something uniquely terrifying about urban isolation – the idea that in one of the world’s busiest cities, you could vanish without a trace,” said producers Margules and Lifshitz. “With Anthony Ramos – who’s quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most commanding leading men – alongside the legendary Ben Mendelsohn, we have the perfect contemporary combination to bring this nightmare to life.”