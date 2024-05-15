Emily Morgan’s Quiddity Films, the UK producer of Felipe Galvez’s Cannes 2023 title The Settlers, has landed strategic investment from Mexican production services outfit The Lift.

The Lift’s backing will support the development of Quiddity’s upcoming projects, and the companies will collaborate on select titles. It marks The Lift’s first international investment.

Morgan’s company is further expanding by hiring its first head of production, Filiz-Theres Erel, and first head of development, Alex Hitch.

Erel’s past credits include production manager on Netflix’s Persuasion and Roger Michell’s The Duke, while Hitch worked as a development executive for Ray Pictures.

Quiddity’s slate includes Dreamers, Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor’s directorial debut, backed by BBC Film and sold by Yellow Affair and Butterfly, a European co-production from Itonje Søimer Guttormsen. Morgan’s past credits include Rungano Nyoni’s debut, Bafta-winning UK-French-German-Zambian co-production I Am Not A Witch and Harry Macqueen’s romantic drama Supernova.

The Lift Films, the company’s original content arm, recently co-produced Sebastián Silva’s Rotting In The Sun with Hidden Content and Robert Pattinson’s Icki Eneo Arlo, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

“The Lift has built a truly world class offering in a region which is both creatively and commercially exhilarating,” said Morgan. “This new strategic alliance creates a transatlantic bridge for storytelling, which is a fantastic opportunity both for us as companies and the network of creatives we each represent. I am also delighted to add further firepower to our talented team with Filiz and Alex, who are both bringing invaluable expertise and fresh perspectives to our projects and the company.”

“This partnership is a natural extension of our work to champion Mexican storytellers and filmmakers on a global stage, and to support the rapidly growing creative explosion in the country,” added The Lift’s Avelino Rodríguez, founding partner and CEO. “Emily’s impressive track record and creative passion for Latin America means that investing in Quiddity and closely collaborating is a logical next step as we look to grow our stable of incredible homegrown storytelling which can, and should, travel the world.”