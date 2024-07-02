Screen can reveal the first trailer for Audrey Diwan’s Emmanuelle, ahead of its world premiere as the opening night film of San Sebastian Film Festival on September 20.

Loosely adapted from Emmanuelle Arsan’s novel of the same name, Diwan’s film follows a woman flying alone to Hong Kong on a business trip where she initiates numerous encounters including with Kei, a man who constantly eludes her.

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire star Noemie Merlant plays the title role, alongside Naomi Watts, Will Sharpe, Jamie Campbell Bower, Chacha Huang and Anthony Wong. The film is produced by Chantelouve, Rectangle Productions and Goodfellas.

The Veterans handles worldwide sales on Emmanuelle, with Pathe releasing the film in France on September 25.