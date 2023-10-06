Tull Stories has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Jens Meurer’s documentary Seaside Special.

It picked up the film directly from producers Instant Film; Tull Stories is planning a theatrical release in the UK and Ireland from November 10.

Shot on 16mm film, Seaside Special depicts the UK’s last original end-of-the-pier variety show, and the people who put it on preparing for their 2019 summer season.

The film is produced by Cloe Garbay, Bastien Sirodot, Judy Tossell and Meurer, for Germany’s Instant Film and Belgium’s uMedia. It is written and directed by German filmmaker Jens Meurer, who previously produced Paul Verhoeven’s Bafta-nominated Black Book.

Seaside Special had its festival debut in 2021, winning the audience award at Cambridge Film Festival and a special mention at the Hofer Filmtage.

“It’s a warm, intelligent film – and funny too,” said Jonny Tull of Tull Stories.