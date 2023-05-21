Shaked Berenson’s Los Angeles-based Entertainment Squad has signed an output deal with Jessica Butland’s fast-rising Australian theatrical distributor Radioactive.

The companies collaborated on the New Zealand release of Lili Taylor mental health dramedy Paper Spiders (pictured) and the partnership continues later this year with the release of Sophie Galibert’s 2022 Tribeca Festival Audience Award winner Cherry later this year as well as horror-comedy Summoning Sylvia co-directed by Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse.

Berenson and Butland are scouring for acquisitions at the Cannes market.

“We have been very impressed with the organisation Jessica has built within a very short period,” said Entertainment Squad CEO Berenson. “This partnership will increase our direct reach and ability to guarantee theatrical release across multiple territories.”

Butland added, “We’re thrilled to join forces with Entertainment Squad. Their catalogue perfectly aligns with our commitment to offer Australian and New Zealand audiences films that entertain, inspire, and challenge.