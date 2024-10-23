German sales outfit Epsilon has taken world sales rights for The Amazing Maurice - The Waters Of Life, a follow-up to last year’s animated movie hit The Amazing Maurice.

The original feature was adapted from the 2001 Terry Pratchett novel The Amazing Maurice And His Educated Rodents and sold to multiple territories, grossing more than $20m at the international box office.

Epsilon will launch pre-sales talks with buyers at AFM (November 5-10), with the new film due to be delivered by 2027.

The English-language feature, again being made as a Sky Original, reunites the creative team behind the first feature: director Toby Genkel and producers Emely Christians, Andrew Baker and Robert Chandler.

Genkel will have a new co-director on the film, to be announced soon, with his collaborator on the first feature, Florian Westermann, committed to another project.

The sequel script is being written by Giles Smart and Keiron New, using Pratchett’s characters – led by the self-proclaimed “most amazing cat in the world” – but creating an original story about a perilous quest to find the legendary Waters of Life. A new character joining the adventure is a furless cat named Admiral Katz.

The original film’s voice cast included Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis and Gemma Arterton, and it is hoped they will return for the sequel.

Epsilon is a joint venture between former Global Screen executives Alice von Einem (née Buquoy) and Julia Weber and the Beta Group. The new world sales company launched ahead of EFM and has focused on family entertainment and brand-based content.

Also on its AFM slate is School Of Magic Animals 3, which was recently a box-office hit in Germany for Leonine; School Of Magic Animals 4; Xavier Giacometti’s Brave Heart Yakari; and Mimi & Harold - Out Of Frame. The latter two are currently in development.